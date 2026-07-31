SEC filing of the week: Beacon Financial Q2 profit doubles as merger boost continues

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BEACON FINANCIAL Corp. reported Q2 profit more than double the year-earlier period as its larger post-merger balance sheet boosted results.

BOSTON – Beacon Financial Corp. reported second-quarter profit more than double its earnings from a year earlier on Wednesday as the bank continued operating with a significantly larger balance sheet following its 2025 merger. In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, The parent company of Beacon Bank reported profit

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