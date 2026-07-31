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BOSTON – Beacon Financial Corp. reported second-quarter profit more than double its earnings from a year earlier on Wednesday as the bank continued operating with a significantly larger balance sheet following its 2025 merger. In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, The parent company of Beacon Bank reported profit

SEC filing of the week: Beacon Financial Q2 profit doubles as merger...

BOSTON – Beacon Financial Corp. reported second-quarter profit more than double its earnings from a year earlier on Wednesday as the bank continued operating with a significantly larger balance sheet following its 2025 merger.

In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, The parent company of Beacon Bank reported profit of $64.4 million, or 77 cents per diluted share, compared with $22 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2025. The merger, which created Beacon Financial Corp., included Brookline Bancorp, the former parent company of Bank Rhode Island.

Because the merger closed last year, year-over-year comparisons reflect the impact of a substantially expanded organization.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $319.6 million, while revenue net of interest expense totaled $219.2 million, below the $222.4 million forecast by three Zacks analysts.

CEO and President Paul Perrault said the quarter reflected continued progress following the merger integration process.

“Our results this quarter demonstrate improved operating momentum, disciplined execution, and continued progress following our merger integration,” Perrault said. “While competition is intense and the external environment remains unsettled, we are well positioned to build on this progress in the quarters ahead.”

Net interest income, the difference between what banks earn on loans and what they pay on deposits and other funding, totaled $193.2 million, more than double the $88.7 million reported a year earlier.

Net interest margin, a key measure of lending profitability, improved to 3.81% from 3.32%.

Beacon’s core efficiency ratio also improved to 54.26% from 59.36%, reflecting stronger revenue growth relative to post-merger operating costs, the company said.

Credit quality remained a focus, however, as commercial real estate pressures continued.

Beacon reported $155.2 million in nonperforming assets for the quarter, up from $63.6 million a year earlier. Commercial real estate loans accounted for $77.1 million of nonaccrual loans, compared with $2.4 million a year earlier.

Commercial loans and leases on nonaccrual status totaled $66.4 million, up from $54.8 million. Nonperforming loans and leases represented 0.86% of total loans at quarter-end, compared with 0.65% a year earlier.

The bank recorded $14.3 million in net charge-offs during the quarter, including $7.4 million tied to commercial real estate loans and $6.9 million tied to commercial loans and leases.

The charge-offs were primarily driven by a Boston office loan, an Eastern Funding industrial laundry loan and two rent-controlled multifamily properties, which the company said had largely been reserved for in prior periods.

Beacon’s allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $238.2 million, representing 1.34% of total loans.

Average loans and leases totaled $17.8 billion during the quarter, compared with $9.6 billion a year earlier, while total assets stood at $22.3 billion, compared with $11.6 billion.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)