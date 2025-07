This event is almost sold out. Just a few tickets remain!

PROVIDENCE – Beeline Holdings Inc., a financial technology mortgage lender, raised $6.5 million in fresh capital in the last week of June through a sale of shares in the open market and equity line of credit programs. In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 1, the company said it

reduce its debt by a total of $5.3 million during the first half of 2025 – $1.3 million in the first quarter and $4 million in the second quarter, bringing total debt to just $2.3 million.

The company ended the second quarter with over $6 million in cash.

“These moves mark a defining moment for Beeline,” said Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline, which is based in Providence. “We’ve faced a tough macro environment over the last few years, but we stayed disciplined, focused, and innovative. Now, with interest rates expected to trend lower, we’re in our strongest financial position ever – bolstered by new equity offerings and the momentum building within our [software as a service] arm,

As of March 31, the company reported approximately $40 million in shareholders’ equity.

“We’re currently trading at just 30% of book value,” said Chris Moe, chief financial officer of Beeline. “At some point, the market will reflect the fundamentals. But for now, our priority remains executing on the business—becoming debt-free and achieving positive cash flow.”

Beeline plans to launch its interest-rate-neutral equity product in the third quarter of 2025, supported by a stablecoin partner. This new offering is designed to fund real estate transactions outside of traditional mortgage channels, expanding access to capital and enabling greater market participation.

