SEC filing of the week: Eastern Bankshares’ reports $237M profit for 2025

By
-
EASTERN BANKSHARES finished 2025 with a $237 million profit, down 40% from $395 million the company reported a year ago.

BOSTON – Eastern Bankshares Inc., the parent company of Eastern Bank, reported a of $237 million for 2025, down roughly 40% from $395 million in 2024, as a significant first-quarter loss weighed on results despite stronger interest income and loan growth later in the year. In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

