SEC filing of the week: Nautic Partners raises $4.5B for 11th fund

PROVIDENCE – Nautic Partners LLC, a private equity firm that specializes in health care, industrials and services, has raised $4.5 billion for its 11th fund – Nautic Partners XI.  In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 24, the company said Fund XI was oversubscribed at its hard cap of $4.5 billion

