SEC filing of the week: Nautic Partners raises $4.5B for 11th fund

PROVIDENCE – Nautic Partners LLC, a private equity firm that specializes in health care, industrials and services, has raised $4.5 billion for its 11th fund – Nautic Partners XI. In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 24, the company said Fund XI was oversubscribed at its hard cap of $4.5 billion

was oversubscribed at its hard cap of $4.5 billion of limited partner commitments, surpassing its target of $3.75 billion.

The limited partners of fund XI, Nautic’s largest fund to date, include a globally diverse base of leading institutions, including public and private pension plans, insurers, health systems, fund of funds, family offices, financial institutions, endowments and foundations.

Evercore Private Funds Group acted as Nautic’s exclusive global placement agent, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel.

“We are humbled by and incredibly grateful to all of our limited partners for their support of Nautic,” said Scott Hilinski, managing director at Nautic. “We believe our success and growth is due to our ability to consistently execute our investment strategy while maintaining our culture.”

Nautic will continue to be led by 12 managing directors with more than 170 years of combined private-equity investment experience.