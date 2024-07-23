Secret Service director steps down after assassination attempt against ex-President Trump at rally

By
-
U.S. SECRET SERVICE Director Kimberly Cheatle prepares to testify about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, at the Capitol on July 22 in Washington. (AP PHOTO/JOHN MCDONNELL)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The director of the Secret Service said Tuesday she is resigning following the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission. Kimberly Cheatle, who had served as Secret Service director since August 2022,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

June is Cancer Survivor Month: Screenings Save Lives

At South County Health, we are dedicated to promoting health and wellness throughout our community.…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display