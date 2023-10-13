See the sights, learn the history of Warren by boat

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

A new river tour company in Warren invites passengers to take in the sights of the local waterfront and knowledge of the town’s maritime history. Warren River Co., launched in May by owner and Capt. Jan Moniz, offers several variations of a cruise down the Warren, Barrington and Palmer rivers, including a standard river tour,…