SEED Corp. receives $700K Treasury grant for small-business and startup financing

TAUNTON – The South Eastern Economic Development Corp. recently received a $700,000 federal grant to help finance small businesses and startups across the region, according to a news release.

The grant through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institution Fund will increase SEED’s capital to $13.7 million, enabling the nonprofit to expand financing support for small businesses and startups, Susan Murray, SEED’s executive director, stated in the release.

SEED offers more-flexible terms than typical lenders and targets underserved and economically distressed communities across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

