Seekonk manor sells for $1.33M, tying for highest-ever home sale in town

SEEKONK – An English-style manor in the Jacob’s Hill section of the town recently sold for $1.33 million, which is a tie for the highest-ever price tag for a residential property bought in Seekonk, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 21 Prospect St. home, located close to Route 44 between Rehoboth and East Providence, sold for the same amount as the home at 5 Letendre Road, which is 3 miles away near the Ledgemont Country Club, in July 2022. Residential Properties cited historic sales price data collected by the Pinergy Multiple Listing Service.

The 5,560-square-foot home was constructed in 1925 on a 4-acre lot, which now features rolling lawns and a koi pond with a fountain. The home contains five upstairs bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

The home also features a sweeping staircase, a front-to-back living room with a fireplace, and two sets of atrium doors that lead out to a terrace with covered loggia and views of the garden, Residential Properties said. The two-story home’s interior features walnut paneling, with additional fireplaces in the dining room and a study room, which also has custom built-in bookshelves.

The home also comes with a “chef’s kitchen” with stone counters and a center island, the real estate firm said, and the property features a circular driveway and an attached three-car garage.

The property was most recently valued by Seekonk assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.16 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller, while fellow Residential Properties sales associate Paula Morrison represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record available online through the Bristol County Registry of Deeds, the property was sold by Carol Gibson-Prugh, as trustee of the Carol Gibson-Prugh Revocable Trust. The property was purchased by Robert Horton, according to the deed.

