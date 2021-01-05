SEG accepting applications for upcoming virtual incubator in Spanish

PROVIDENCE – Social Enterprise Greenhouse is now accepting applications for a virtual incubator that will be entirely offered in Spanish, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The program is targeted at individuals seeking to start a business or nonprofit that will create positive social impact while being financially sustainable.

Applications are due by Feb. 10 and the program will begin on Feb. 18.

The six-week course will include two-hour weekly workshops in social entrepreneurship, business-model planning, finances and other topics related to business startups.

- Advertisement -

The program is delivered in partnership with ONE Neighborhood Builders and is funded by Verizon.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with ONE Neighborhood Builders to offer an SEG Incubator designed for Spanish speakers,” said Jessica Vega, SEG program director. “Our goal for the program is to support innovative ideas from entrepreneurs in the Central Providence area, in addition to small businesses in nearby communities, and to provide the resources they need to develop their ideas into successful businesses.”

Interested parties may apply online.