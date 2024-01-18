SEG awards $48K to 10 small businesses, nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Ten small businesses and nonprofits on Thursday were awarded a total of $48,000 from Social Enterprise Greenhouse’s Microgrant Fund.

The gifts of up to $5,000 apiece will support activities or obtain tools that will help the ventures grow.

Social Enterprise Greenhouse established the Microgrant Fund in 2022 with an initial gift from donors Mary Elleen and Chris Patton and expanded it in 2023 with support from R.I. Commerce Corp.

“Microgrants can be a game-changer for entrepreneurs,” said Julie Owens, CEO of Social Enterprise Greenhouse. “At SEG, we connect social entrepreneurs – especially those from historically underserved and underestimated communities – with capital to fuel innovation and growth, build resilience and create a pathway to additional funding.”

This year’s grant recipients lead a broad range of initiatives, from mental health and domestic violence support programs, to emergency housing for LGBTQ youth and holistic healing, according to SEG.

“There is a thriving business and social-impact community in Rhode Island,” said Stefanie Engelhardt, senior director of programs and services at SEG. “Access to capital is a key resource to elevate and support this community and we are grateful for the generous support of the Patton family and R.I. Commerce.”

The 2023 microgrant recipients (along with founders) include: