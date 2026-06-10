Senate approves $15.2B fiscal 2027 budget with phased-in wealth tax

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THE SENATE ON TUESDAY APPROVED a $15.2 billion state budget plan for fiscal 2027 by a 32-6 vote. Pictured is Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma, D-Middletown./PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS SCREENSHOT/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – The Senate on Tuesday approved a $15.2 billion state budget plan for fiscal year 2027 by a 32-6 vote, including a phased-in wealth tax and funding for an inspector general’s office. The tax-and-spending package was approved by the Senate Finance Committee on June 8. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma, D-Middletown, said

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