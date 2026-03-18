Senate Chamber to be dedicated to Dominick Ruggerio

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ON THURSDAY THE SENATE CHAMBER will be formally dedicated in memory of the late President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio./ COURTESY R.I. SENATE

PROVIDENCE – The Senate chamber will be dedicated Thursday in honor of former President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, who died in April 2025 at the age of 76. Ruggerio’s family will join the Senate for the formal dedication and the unveiling of a plaque designating the room as “The President Dominick J. Ruggerio Senate

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