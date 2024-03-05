Senate leaders unveil bills to improve health care access, affordability

By
-
R.I. SENATE LEADERS unveiled a legislative package focused on improving health care access and affordability on Tuesday. Pictured is the R.I. Statehouse. / PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Senate leaders unveiled a legislative package focused on improving health care access and affordability on Tuesday. The 25-bill package known as the Rhode Island HEALTH (Holistic Enhancement and Access Legislation for Total Health) Initiative is focused on addressing four areas of Rhode Island’s health care system: consumer protection, provider availability and care

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display