SENEDIA accepting applications for $1,500 STEM scholarships

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance is awarding three $1,500 scholarships for students pursuing careers in STEM-related fields such as engineering, computer science, cybersecurity, information technology and mathematics.

To be eligible to apply, the student must be enrolled in a science, technology, engineering or math field at a U.S. college or university, be completing a two-year associate degree in 2023, or be entering their third year of study, or higher, in the 2022-2023 academic year.

The student must be a U.S. citizen and New England resident. Previous SENEDIA scholarship recipients are ineligible to apply.

The scholarship application with details on requested and required documentation can be found here.

Scholarship evaluation includes but is not limited to a review of college transcripts, a resume with employment in the STEM field, a student essay, honors or awards, a SENEDIA member affiliation, and volunteer or civic work.

The application deadline is April 29.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.