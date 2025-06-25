SENEDIA awards five $2,000 scholarships to students pursuing defense careers

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance has announced the recipients of its 2025 scholarship program, awarding $2,000 each to five students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and math.

This scholarship initiative is designed to support both undergraduate and graduate students who aspire to build careers in the defense sector.

“With over 407,000 defense jobs available in New England alone, students choosing a defense industry pathway are well-positioned for lucrative and fulfilling careers with significant growth opportunities,” said CEO Molly Donohue Magee. “By enabling our [youths] to succeed, we are also fostering a more robust workforce pipeline that will contribute to the industry’s prosperity and expansion.”

The scholarship is available to New England residents enrolled in STEM disciplines, with applicants evaluated based on a 500-word essay detailing their interest in a STEM career within the defense industry.

- Advertisement -

The 2025 STEM Scholarship winners are as follows:

Nathaniel Dobley, who is a junior majoring in electrical engineering and computer engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Garrett Kemper, who is a senior studying computer engineering, electrical engineering and applied mathematics at the University of Rhode Island.

Anoop Kiran, who holds a degree in aerospace engineering from the State University of New York and is currently a Ph.D. candidate at Brown University.

Ian Tinney, who is a junior pursuing studies in computer science and cognitive science at Yale University.

And Mubariz Saeed, who holds a degree in computer science and is a master’s degree candidate in cybersecurity at the University of Rhode Island, received the 2025 SENEDIA Langevin Cybersecurity Scholarship.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.