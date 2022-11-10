SENEDIA gets $20.4M defense contract extension

MIDDLETOWN –The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance on Thursday received a $20.4 million contract extension from the Department of Defense.

“While we are making tremendous progress training the next generation to support our nation’s modern military, this funding extension is essential to continue to grow our high-skilled, high-wage workforce pipeline and build out the New England region training network,” said Molly Magee, SENEDIA executive director. “In particular, we look forward to strengthening our submarine shipbuilding training programs and partnerships in Rhode Island and Connecticut and continuing to expand to Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.”

The contract extension was awarded through the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program and its National Imperative for Industrial Skills Initiative. It continues the two-year, $18.6 million pact SENEDIA received in 2020 to help coordinate submarine shipbuilding, supply chain partnerships and to coordinate workforce pipeline necessary to deliver two Virginia-class submarines and one Columbia-class submarine annually.

“SENEDIA is one of our key partners in submarine shipbuilding,” said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. “This continued investment in our efforts together will help us reach our workforce targets and build the world-class submarines needed by our nation.”

