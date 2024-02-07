SENEDIA receives $209,500 grant from Real Jobs Rhode Island

MIDDLETOWN – Real Jobs Rhode Island has provided a $209,500 grant to the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance, the group announced last week.

The latest award is part of a five-year grant that will total around $1 million and will support the alliance’s ongoing Defense Industry Partnership, which provides workforce development and job placement efforts in military sectors.

More than 34,000 Rhode Island residents currently work in related sectors, according to Matt Weldon, director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Real Jobs Rhode Island is an initiative of the DLT.

Under the Defense Industry Partnership, SENEDIA connected with nearly 300 job or internship candidates in 2023, said Molly Donohue Magee, CEO of SENEDIA.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.