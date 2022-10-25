Sensata Technologies posts $140M profit in Q3

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC earned a profit of $140.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with an $85 million profit one year prior, the company reported Tuesday.

Earnings per diluted share was 91 cents, compared with 53 cents per diluted share one year prior.

Revenue totaled $1.02 billion for the quarter, a rise from $951 million a year ago and exceeding Wall Street’s forecast. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for $1.01 billion of revenue.

“Sensata delivered solid third quarter financial results due to strong market outgrowth of 650 basis points, improving markets, and growth from M&A [mergers and acquisitions] despite increased foreign exchange and inventory headwinds compared to the prior-year quarter,” Jeff Cote, Sensata CEO and president, said in a statement. “We continued to invest in growth and improve our execution during the quarter and margins rose sequentially toward our medium-term target level.”

The company’s performance-sensing segment revenue totaled $754.5 million in the quarter, a rise from $706.5 million one year prior. Sensing solutions segment revenue totaled $263.7 million, a rise from $244.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.