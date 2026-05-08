Shekarchi faces ethics complaint over Supreme Court ambitions

By
-
MICHAEL J. ­YELNOSKY, a professor at the Roger Williams University School of Law, has filed a complaint against former House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, arguing that seeking a R.I. Supreme Court appointment before waiting one year violates state ethics law. PBN PHOTO/­ARTISTIC IMAGES

PROVIDENCE – A Roger Williams University law professor has filed an ethics complaint against former House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, accusing the lawmaker of violating the sate’s revolving door prohibition that stipulates elected officials must wait one year before accepting a judicial position. Shekarchi resigned his speakership Thursday to pursue the R.I. Supreme Court vacancy left

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Investing Wisely: Enhancing Efficiency & Value Through Sustainable Operations

Amgen is using its innovative capabilities to combat climate change and preserve natural resources through…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display