She’s not one to follow the familiar pattern

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IN ­STITCHES: Lindsay Degen is the owner of Knit Club in Providence, which offers knitting and crocheting classes, as well as tools and yarn. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
IN ­STITCHES: Lindsay Degen is the owner of Knit Club in Providence, which offers knitting and crocheting classes, as well as tools and yarn. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

Knitting is having a moment. Your granny’s favorite hobby is now a Zen-like pastime in an increasingly frayed-nerves world, with 28 million knitting posts on Instagram and celebrity fans such as Michelle Obama. Not that this would surprise Lindsay Degen, owner of Knit Club, a small but growing business that offers knitting and crocheting classes,

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