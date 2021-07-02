Short-term rental registry approved by General Assembly

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. General Assembly has approved a law requiring owners of properties available for short-stay rentals on the website of any platform, such as Airbnb or VRBO, to enter identifying information about each location.

The state registry of short-term rentals will be administered by the state’s Department of Business Regulation.

Several years ago, owners of the properties were told they had to start paying hospitality taxes, depending on how often their sites were booked.

The registry authorized this week will allow local communities to understand how many properties are being listed on the platforms, who owns them and whether they are complying with laws and regulations that keep the guests safe, according to state Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Newport, one of the bill’s principal sponsors.

Among other information, a contact number for the property owner will be required to be shared with the state.

