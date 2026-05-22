Should former House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi be allowed to move directly from elected office to the state Supreme Court?

Former House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi resigned from his powerful leadership post on May 7 to seek a seat on the state Supreme Court.

It was announced on May 20 that he is one of five finalists who will be interviewed for the opening by the state’s Judicial Nominating Commission.

Roger Williams University law professor Michael J. Yelnosky has filed an ethics complaint against Shekarchi, accusing the lawmaker of violating the state’s revolving-door prohibition that stipulates elected officials must wait one year before accepting a judicial position.

The complaint is expected to go before the Ethics Commission June 2.

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Shekarchi remains in the House but has promised not to participate in political activity tied to the upcoming election cycle, including endorsing candidates.

He does not believe the revolving-door prohibition applies to appointments to the Supreme Court.