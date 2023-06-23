Should local colleges drop COVID-19 vaccination mandates now that it is no longer recognized as a public health emergency?

Beginning July 1, the Community College of Rhode Island will no longer require students and employees to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of enrollment or employment.

In a statement earlier this month, CCRI said the decision to change its policy was made after “taking into consideration the changing public health landscape around COVID-19, including the end of the national and state public health emergency declarations.”

The college had mandated that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 since the fall 2021 semester.

Roger Williams University has also said it will drop its COVID vaccine mandate, beginning with the fall semester but, like CCRI, will continue to recommend students and staff get vaccinated.

The World Health Organization in May said that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency. Federal and state public health emergency declarations also ended in May.

