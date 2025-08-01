Should other coastal communities follow Warren’s “managed retreat” from rising sea levels?

By
-
HIDDEN HAZARD: Claudia Conley, owner of Claudia’s Furry Tailz Pet Spa LLC, stands in the doorway at the spa on Market Street on a dry summer day. She says she lost two days of business last winter because of flooding. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
HIDDEN HAZARD: Claudia Conley, owner of Claudia’s Furry Tailz Pet Spa LLC, stands in the doorway at the spa on Market Street on a dry summer day. She says she lost two days of business last winter because of flooding. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Since 2021, Warren has been plotting a “managed retreat” from flood-prone areas. It’s a bold plan state environmental leaders see as a model for other communities.

Dubbed “Market to Metacom,” it calls for voluntary property buyouts over 70 years and the creation of new neighborhoods for displaced residents and businesses.

PBN Branded Content

Underbillings vs. Overbillings: What They Reveal About Job Health and Cash Flow

In the construction industry, few documents are more closely scrutinized by lenders, sureties, and project…

Learn More

The town projects that 306 buildings in the low-lying neighborhoods will be underwater by 2100.

As buyouts occur, the plan calls for most structures, local streets and utilities to be removed and wetlands restored.

- Advertisement -

No one has moved yet, however, and the town has yet to line up money to carry out the ambitious plan.

Should other coastal communities follow Warren’s “managed retreat” from rising sea levels?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display