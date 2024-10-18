Should Providence extend a tax treaty with Providence Place owners due to expire in 2028?

By
-
IT’S BEEN two years since Providence leaders failed to act on Providence Place owners’ request for an extended tax treaty. The current 30-year agreement runs through 2028. PBN FILE PHOTO/­WILLIAM HAMILTON

It’s been two years since Providence leaders failed to act on Providence Place owners’ request for an extended tax treaty.

The current 30-year agreement runs through 2028. The mall owners pay about $500,000 a year through a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.

PBN Branded Content

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Check-In: A Conversation with Shannon Champagne and Jessica Marfeo, RN

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight American women will be diagnosed with…

Learn More

In 2022 Brookfield Property Partners LP proposed a 20-year extension. It would cut more than 80% of property taxes the company would owe the city through 2048.

Rather than paying roughly $25 million in annual city taxes, based on the 2022 property value, the owners would give the city $4.5 million a year.

- Advertisement -

City leaders did not act on the proposal and there have been no public meetings on it since.

Should Providence extend a tax treaty with Providence Place owners due to expire in 2028?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display