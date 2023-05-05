Should Providence limit the number of college students living in multifamily housing units?

The Providence City Council is considering extending existing restrictions on the number of college students allowed in single-family housing to some multifamily units.

The city now prohibits more than three college students from living in a single-family home within single-family zones. A proposal first introduced last year would have extended the restrictions to units in most multifamily homes.

In response to widespread opposition, the proposal has been narrowed to apply only to multifamily units located in neighborhoods zoned primarily for single-family homes.

Opponents say the new proposal is still too restrictive and unfairly limits student access to affordable housing.

Supporters say the proposal will ease disruptions caused by loud student parties and other neighborhood concerns.

