Should Rhode Island hold its first constitutional convention since 1986?

Voters in November will get to decide whether the state should hold its first constitutional convention since 1986.

Rhode Island is one of five states where voters are asked every 10 years whether to have a constitutional convention. The question has been rejected the last three times it has appeared on the state ballot.

Supporters think the state constitution should be open to potential reforms.

Opponents cite a potential high financial cost and the risk of well-funded groups from outside the state looking to use the convention to advance national political and social agendas.

