Should Rhode Island stop issuing specialty license plates with the image of Hasbro Inc.’s Mr. Potato Head, now that the company is leaving the state?

Legislation in the General Assembly would require Rhode Island’s Division of Motor Vehicles to stop issuing specialty license plates with the image of Hasbro Inc.’s Mr. Potato Head.

The move is in response to the company’s decision to move its longtime headquarters and about 700 employees from Pawtucket to Boston by the end of the year.

“There is no reason we should be advertising their products on our license plates,” bill sponsor Rep. Brian Newberry, R-North Smithfield, told The Associated Press. “It may seem trivial compared to many other things but it’s a matter of self-respect.”

The plate costs about $40, half of which goes to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Since 2002, the food bank has received close to $60,000 from the specialty plate, according to the AP.

- Advertisement -