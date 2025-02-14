Should the state Ethics Commission ban lobbyists from giving gifts over $25 to state employees?

The state Ethics Commission on Feb. 11 took the first step toward strengthening the so-called “gift rule” to ban lobbyists from giving gifts over $25 to state employees.

Rhode Island now bans gifts over $25 to state employees from people who might benefit from a relationship with them, but lobbyists are not included in the definition.

The panel agreed to consider the proposal from Common Cause Rhode Island, a good-government group. Common Cause made the proposal in response to a since-rescinded state education contract to a business with ties to a nonprofit that Gov. Daniel J. McKee received free consulting services from.

McKee denied steering the $5.2 million contract to the ILO Group, which was formed within days of McKee taking office.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Oct. 29 announced that a yearslong probe into McKee’s role in the awarding of the contract ended with no charges.