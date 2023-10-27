Should the state set up a task force to explore the business opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence?

Recent PBN summits of cybersecurity and technology and health care have highlighted the significant promise and the risks of artificial intelligence.

At the Oct. 12 Cybersecurity and Tech Summit, panelist Arnell Milhouse, CEO of CareerDevs Inc., called AI a commercial and techno-cultural revolution. Businesses not already making use of automated systems to improve efficiency and services are already at risk of falling behind the competition, panelists urged.

Panelists at the Oct. 25 Fall 2023 Health Care Summit could help reduce staffing shortages and bolster data collection and analysis.

But panelists at both summits also cautioned there are risks to privacy and other personal and consumer rights and urged government guidelines and regulation of expanded AI use.

Chris Parisi, president of marketing firm Trailblaze Inc., has urged state leaders to create a task force to study the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence.

