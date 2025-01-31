Should the state strip the embattled R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council of voting authority?

By
-
THE R.I. COASTAL Resources Management Council on Jan. 28 voted unanimously to deny the Quidnessett Country Club’s attempt to keep its illegal seawall. /COURTESY SAVE THE BAY STAFF VIA THE RHODE ISLAND CURRENT

The R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council on Jan. 28 voted 6-0, without discussion, to deny Quidnessett Country Club’s request to reclassify the water off its shoreline to keep a seawall built without permission.

The vote potentially ended a long-running saga, at least temporarily satisfying coastal access advocates and others who have long fought the proposal, including Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. But that doesn’t mean they are ready to stop criticizing the agency, which they say is too often politically motivated and lacking expertise in environmental oversight.

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

Neronha had again submitted legislation to the General Assembly seeking to strip the agency of voting authority and turn it into an administrative department.

“If we are serious about protecting our most treasured natural resources, we must confront this problem head on, and a new Department of Coastal Resources is the only fix,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Should the state strip the embattled R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council of voting authority?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display