SkillsRI, Fidelity team up to create new online portal connecting students to jobs, workforce training

PROVIDENCE – Skills for Rhode Island’s Future has teamed up with Fidelity Investments Inc. to launch a new online portal aimed at connecting elementary and secondary school-age students to job and career learning opportunities, according to a news release.

In addition to a financial contribution to help develop the portal – the exact amount of which was not made public – a team of Fidelity “technologists” also volunteered “hundreds of hours” of time across eight months to develop the interactive portal, according to Mishri Shah, director of strategy and development for Skills for Rhode Island’s Future.

“Fidelity Investments is committed to making a difference in the lives of school-age children and teachers in the communities where we work and live by sharing our experience and resources to help deliver financial literacy programming, curriculum and activities, and the Navigator is the perfect extension of those efforts,” Rick Metters, Fidelity’s head of government relations and public affairs in Rhode Island, said in a statement.

The PrepareRI Work-Based Learning Navigator launched Dec. 23 in collaboration with the Governor’s Workforce Board and the R.I. Department of Education. The website lets public and charter school students search for jobs, mentorships and workplace shadow opportunities from employers based on age, location and type of opportunity. Educators can also search for and request resources for students, including virtual and in-person panel discussions.

SkillsRI will serve as the intermediary to match requests with resources for students and connect employers with jobs to students.

Fidelity also recently partnered with SkillsRI to help recruit Rhode Island workers for entry-level jobs in its client services sectors, the release stated.

Employers and educators can sign up at riwblnavigator.com.

