For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while improving everyday working environments.

That’s exactly what the Rhode Island Health Care Association (RIHCA) experienced after partnering with Rhode Island Energy on a lighting upgrade project at its Warwick office.

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A nonprofit trade association representing more than 80 percent of the nursing homes across Rhode Island, RIHCA plays a critical role in supporting long-term care providers through advocacy, education and collaboration across the state’s health care community.

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Identifying an Opportunity for Improvement

RIHCA partnered with Rhode Island Energy’s Small Business program in July 2025 to identify opportunities to reduce energy use and operating costs, both for its own building which houses its own staff and two tenants as well as an example for its member organizations.

The project began with a walkthrough energy assessment of the facility’s electric and gas equipment and systems by Rhode Island Energy’s small business vendor, RISE. During the assessment, lighting systems throughout the building were evaluated to identify areas where modern LED technology and controls could improve performance and efficiency.

Following the assessment, RISE recommended replacing the building’s legacy lighting systems with high-efficiency LED fixtures and advanced lighting controls. These upgrades allow users to better manage lighting levels depending on the space and activities taking place.

The improvements were designed as a turnkey installation, allowing the project to be completed quickly with minimal disruption to staff and day-to-day operations.

Energy Savings with Immediate Benefits

The lighting retrofit project represented a total investment of $22,600. Through Rhode Island Energy incentives, RIHCA received $16,900 toward the project, significantly reducing the organization’s out-of-pocket cost to just $5,700.

Once installed, the new LED lighting system is expected to save approximately 19,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, resulting in an estimated $3,500 in yearly energy cost savings.

RIHCA was also able to take advantage of Rhode Island Energy’s on-bill repayment option, allowing the organization to finance its share of the project cost over two years at zero interest. This approach helped ensure the project generated positive cash flow starting in the first month of operation.

Beyond the financial benefits, the new lighting has significantly improved the quality of the workspace.

“The new lighting is a noticeable improvement in our space,” said John Gage, President and CEO of RIHCA. “The energy assessment process was quick and easy, and RISE presented us with an easy-to-understand proposal. The installation was also scheduled to accommodate our needs and caused very little disruption.”

A Model for Other Rhode Island Organizations

While the project focused on a single office location, its impact extends beyond RIHCA’s own facility.

As an organization representing the majority of Rhode Island’s nursing homes, RIHCA hopes its experience will help encourage member organizations and other businesses across the state to explore similar energy-saving opportunities. To achieve this goal, RIHCA and Rhode Island Energy entered a Strategic Energy Management Partnership (SEMP) in 2025. RIHCA and Rhode Island Energy are working together to engage members and offer targeted technical assistance and incentives.

Energy efficiency improvements such as lighting upgrades often provide one of the fastest returns on investment for businesses of all sizes. Projects can typically be completed quickly, and incentives can significantly offset upfront costs.

“RIHCA looks forward to helping all our members take advantage of energy efficiency programs in Rhode Island,” Gage said.

Getting Started with Energy Efficiency

Rhode Island small businesses interested in improving energy efficiency can start by requesting a no-cost energy assessment through Rhode Island Energy’s Small Business program.

These assessments help identify opportunities for upgrades such as lighting improvements, HVAC optimization and other energy-saving technologies that can reduce operating costs while improving building performance.

To learn more about available programs and incentives for small businesses, visit:

RIEnergy.com/small-business.