Smart Cart study aims to promote healthier grocery purchases via app

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened interest in online grocery shopping apps, which continue to enjoy popularity today.

Maya Vadiveloo, an associate professor in the Department of Nutrition at the University of Rhode Island, is spearheading research using Smart Cart 2.0, a platform designed to motivate Instacart users to adopt healthier shopping habits. This follows her prior work identifying barriers to healthy eating and personalized grocery apps.

Participants in Vadiveloo’s study will earn $40 for completing a survey, using Instacart for one week and then utilizing Smart Cart the following week. Participants must submit PDFs of their receipts, with an additional $10 incentive for spending at least $10 on produce in the second week.

Eligible participants must speak English; be 18 or older; be the primary household shopper; be a regular Instacart user; have a body mass index of 30 or more, or be diagnosed with hypertension; and have access to a desktop computer.

- Advertisement -

Vadiveloo will select approximately five participants for a 20- to 30-minute exit interview concerning the participant’s experience, with each receiving an additional $20 gift card.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.