Smartapp.com, SAP Store enter into new construction tech partnership

WEST WARWICK – A Rhode Island software company is expanding its reach into the construction project management sphere through a new partnership with a global online marketplace.

The partnership between West Warwick’s Smartapp.com and SAP Store, a Germany-based virtual market, will allow the Rhode Island company to sell its job site automation technology under the marketplace’s construction and real estate portfolio offerings.

The West Warwick company describes itself as using a “convergence of software, hardware, IoT [internet of things], mobility, cloud, AI [artificial intelligence], and no-code” to automate construction job site functions. Smartapp’s current clientele includes Gilbane Inc., National Grid and Staples.

The Rhode Island-headquartered business also has two locations in India.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.