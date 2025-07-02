Smith appointed dean of Brown University’s School of Professional Studies

PROVIDENCE – Sandra Smith, who has served as the interim dean of Brown University’s School of Professional Studies since January, has been named the school’s permanent dean, the Ivy League institution recently announced.

Smith assumed the full-time role on Tuesday. Brown says Smith helped develop three new online master’s programs, strengthened collaboration with faculty and laid down groundwork for the professional studies school to grow.

Smith will now develop and manage a growing portfolio of degree and non-degree programs, expand access to new learner populations and oversee initiatives supporting both students and employees, Brown said.

“The School of Professional Studies has a vital role to play in extending Brown’s academic excellence to new audiences, and I look forward to working with our outstanding faculty and talented staff across Brown to expand that impact,” Smith said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Brown Provost Francis J. Doyle III said in a statement that Smith brings a “powerful combination” of entrepreneurial thinking and academic rigor, qualities that will be essential as the School of Professional Studies aims to expand its reach and impact.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.