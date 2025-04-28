Smith named Providence College’s new provost

By
-
THOMAS SMITH has been named Providence College's new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE – Thomas Smith, a teacher and scholar with two decades of academic leadership experience, has been named Providence College’s new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, the Dominican Friars college announced Monday. PC said that Smith, who will join the college on July 1, comes to Rhode Island from Washington, D.C-based Catholic

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island small business sees significant annual energy savings

The Rhode Island Energy Small Business Program offers significant incentives to property owners for comprehensive…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR