Social Enterprise Greenhouse launches GROW Woonsocket to enhance business development

SOCIAL ENTERPRISE GREENHOUSE on Thursday launched its new GROW Woonsocket initiative to help support local businesses in northern Rhode Island.
WOONSOCKET – A local business development resource organization is now branching out with a new initiative to help provide support to small businesses closer to their homes in northern Rhode Island. Social Enterprise Greenhouse representatives, along with local government officials, late Thursday launched SEG’s new GROW Woonsocket initiative at the Woonsocket Education Center. SEG says

