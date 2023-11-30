Social Enterprise Greenhouse Promotes Beatrice Mondestil

Social Enterprise Greenhouse has added Beatrice Mondestil to its leadership team. After serving as SEG’s Senior Marketing and Communications Manager, she was recently promoted to the role of Communications Director. Prior to SEG, she worked with Achievement First, Waterfire Providence, and PiNZ Entertainment. Beatrice brings six-plus years of experience in graphic design, marketing and event planning to the leadership team at SEG. Beatrice is a URI graduate with a passion for bridging the gap and creating positive impacts in the community.