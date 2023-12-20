Sojourner House’s Masquerade Ball raises $155K

PROVIDENCE – Sojourner House’s 13th annual Masquerade Ball, held Nov. 17 at the Graduate Providence, raised more than $155,000 to support the organization’s advocacy efforts for those who have experienced abuse.

Close to 400 people attended the gathering that featured live music, dancing, fortunetelling and a celestial-themes cake competition. But the event’s highlight was raising six figures to support Sojourner House’s anti-violence mission.

In a statement, Sojourner House Executive Director Vanessa Volz said the ball has become a “critical source” of unrestricted funding for the nonprofit’s programs, allowing the organization to cover expenses that grants cannot.

“As an agency, we envision a world where everyone can live their life free from domestic and sexual abuse, but [we] know that this dream cannot become a reality through just our work alone,” Volz said. “That’s why nights like these are extra special because we get to see our community come together and express their shared commitment to empowering survivors and creating a safer, happier, more loving future.”

