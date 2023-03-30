Solar Cannabis to open its first R.I. dispensary in Warwick

WARWICK – Massachusetts-based Solar Cannabis Co. is officially opening its first Rhode Island location on Friday.

The sustainably driven cannabis operator is hosting a soft opening for its new adult-use and medical dispensary, which will be located at 65 Meadow St in Warwick. This will be the company’s fourth location, but its first in the Ocean State.

“We’re thrilled to finally open our dispensary doors in Warwick,” said Edward Dow, CEO of Solar Cannabis Co. “There are a lot of well-known operators right here in Rhode Island that have been cultivating and manufacturing some of the best cannabis products on the market for years. We’re looking forward to providing an outlet for them to showcase their brands and their craft.”

The Warwick location will have a different approach from the company’s operations in Massachusetts, said Solar in a press release. While in Massachusetts it uses a “vertically integrated approach,” responsible for cultivation, production, and retail of its own grown cannabis products, in Rhode Island it will focus exclusively on the retail side of the business, selling products from other local operators.

- Advertisement -

“One thing we proudly hang our hat on in Massachusetts is prioritizing each customer’s retail journey,” said Dow. “Whether you’re going into a dispensary for the first time or you’re a seasoned shopper, it can sometimes be an intimidating and painstakingly-slow process. By solely focusing on retail in Rhode Island, we look forward to demonstrating our dispensary know-how and provide the best shopping experience in the state.”

On Friday, the grand opening of the retail store will include an almost all-day celebration, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, indoor and outdoor events featuring live music, food and beverages, ticket raffles and prize giveaways. More than 20 licensed cannabis vendors will also participate to the opening.

Solar was one of the businesses that was awarded a Rhode Island dispensary license by lottery over a year ago. The company already has a 67,000-square-foot flagship facility in Somerset that includes cultivation, product manufacturing, corporate offices and a retail space. It has two more locations in Seekonk and in Dartmouth.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.