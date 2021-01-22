Some independent retailers pay heavier price than others in COVID-19 era

By
-
SIGN OF THE TIMES: Asher Schofield, co-owner of Frog & Toad LCC in Providence, has kept the retailer’s two locations closed to foot traffic during the pandemic, but Frog & Toad has been able to offset that loss of business with online sales and curbside pickup. / PBN PHOTO/PAMELA BHATIA
SIGN OF THE TIMES: Asher Schofield, co-owner of Frog & Toad LCC in Providence, has kept the retailer’s two locations closed to foot traffic during the pandemic, but Frog & Toad has been able to offset that loss of business with online sales and curbside pickup. / PBN PHOTO/PAMELA BHATIA
Two hundred feet – about a 60-second walk – separates LuLi Boutique LLC from Frog & Toad LLC in Providence. But the pandemic experiences of the two Hope Street retailers are worlds apart. Frog & Toad made a splash early on, debuting T-shirts, glassware and other gift items bearing Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s iconic admonishment…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display