South County Health exploring ‘top 10 national health care system’ partnership with continued independence

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – South County Health is formally exploring a new partnership that its leadership says would allow South County Hospital to remain an independent, nonprofit system while expanding national collaboration opportunities. South County Health, the hospital's parent company, announced last week that it has entered a 120-due diligence agreement with several undisclosed potential "strategic, AI, digital and clinical partners," including a "top 10 national health care system." In addition to expanding the hospital's network and resources, the agreement would assure that all existing and future funding raised in South County will remain local, the organization said. New resources would include access to the Epic electronic health record system commonly used throughout major Rhode Island and New England hospitals, South County Health said, alongside "significant long-term capital infusion" that supports continued integration of new digital and AI tools. The agreement comes amid ongoing concerns raised by Save South County Hospital, a coalition of doctors, patients, community members and other medical practitioners. The group includes oncologists who resigned from the hospital’s Cancer Center in August 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences over issues directly affecting patient care." Save South County Hospital has called for the resignation of CEO and President Aaron Robinson, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Charpentier and board of trustees Chairman Joseph Matthews. Save South County Hospital did not immediately return a request for comment on the new agreement. South County Health sued the advocacy group in March, alleging that it exposed confidential donor information an an attempt to dissuade further contributions. Save South County Hospital has called these allegations "baseless." Health system CEO Robinson was also not immediately available for comment. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.