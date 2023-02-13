South County Hospital cancer program earns accreditation

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The cancer program at South County Hospital, which is part of South County Health, has earned three-year national accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, a program run by the American College of Surgeons.

The designation requires cancer programs to meet 34 quality care standards and undergo evaluation every three years.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer,” said Aaron Robinson, CEO and president of South County Health. “Earning this prestigious accreditation is a testament to the extraordinary cancer care delivered at South County Health. The expertise and dedication of our amazing team of providers and clinical staff combined with our progressive technology and therapeutics regularly produce the extraordinary quality of care signified by this designation. We continue to be committed to offering the highest caliber of cancer care to the communities South County Health is honored to serve as Rhode Island’s most trusted health partner.”

As an accredited center, South County Hospital’s cancer program adopts a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer that includes consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists. It offers cancer diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care.

“The awarding of this accreditation by the Commission on Cancer affirms that we are offering the highest quality of cancer care to our patients, their families and our community,” said Angela Taber, director of the cancer center at South County Hospital.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.