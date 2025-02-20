South Kingstown Cape sells for $1.41M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 3,400-square-foot Cape-style home built in 1855 with a view of the water recently sold for $1.41 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 82 Maple Drive home contains three bedrooms, two total bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home comes with 0.69 acres of land, with a view of Green Hill Pond.

The two-story home, with a wood-shingle exterior, was built in 1885, according to property records.

The home contains a 24-foot-by-24-foot great room with a wall of glass, an expansive deck overlooking the pond, a large mudroom entry, two large living rooms and a stainless steel kitchen, according to Residential Properties.

The home also features 9-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors and a mantled gas fireplace.

Recently, new heating and cooling systems were installed inside the property, along with a new roof, plumbing and electrical wiring, according to Residential Properties.

The home’s first floor contains a primary en suite bedroom with a new tile and glass walk-in shower, along with radiant floor heating, a spacious walk-in closet and views of the pond, according to Residential Properties. The second floor includes the two other bedrooms, and a full bathroom with a soaking tub, a walk-in shower and a dual-sink vanity, the firm said.

The home was most recently valued by South Kingstown property assessors in 2024 as being worth $802,700, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Mary Ann Lisi, of the firm’s South County office, represented the seller as the listing agent. The buyers were represented by Neil Nolan, of Lila Delman Compass.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Stephen Morrissey and Margaret Mueller, both of South Kingstown. The property was purchased by Andreas Haussmann and Dana Haussmann, both of Glastonbury, Conn., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.