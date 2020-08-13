South Kingstown oceanfront home sells for $2.4M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – An oceanfront home at 9 Green Hill Ave. has sold for $2.35 million, the highest price sold to date this year for the town.

The property closed on July 27. It features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. It sits on 6 acres with sweeping views of Point Judith, Block Island and Fishers Island.

The property has a private beach.

Randall Realtors represented both the buyer and the sellers.

