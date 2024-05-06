Southcoast Health hosts Azorean nursing students at Charlton Memorial Hospital

The program is supported by groups like The DeMello Charitable Foundation, founded by local philanthropist James DeMello.

BTA is finishing its eighth community nursing exchange between UMass Dartmouth and Azorean University. The focus of this is to create a sustainable international alliance in community health among American and Azorean nursing faculty and third year nursing students.

“Our UMass nursing students had the opportunity to visit similar units in the Azores hospital and shadow their nurses. They were able to witness the differences and similarities in care that each healthcare system delivers and the important role each nurse plays,” said Maryellen Brisbois, associate professor at the UMass Dartmouth College of Nursing and Health Sciences, “Today’s visit has been great and all of the Azorean students have really appreciated the experience. It’s wonderful to witness this exchange every year.”

Students also learned about Southcoast Health’s efforts to improve health equity. Stephanie Perry, addiction nurse specialist and team lead for the Southcoast Health Community Wellness Program, explained how her work and Southcoast’s partnerships in the community help with this.

“For some of our students, this is the very first time they’re visiting the United States. The opportunity to experience firsthand what an American healthcare system like Southcoast Health can offer patients is truly an eye-opening experience,” said Helder Pereira, professor at the University of the Azores School of Health, “They’ve learned today not only about medical care, but about how a healthcare system can impact its community. It’s an amazing opportunity to offer these students and they’re very grateful.”

After the clinical observations, Andrea Laliberte, Pathway to Excellence nurse coordinator at Southcoast Health spoke about the importance of a positive work environment. Recently, Charlton Memorial was designated as a Pathway to Excellence Hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Students were invited to scrub in and observe the catheterization and electrophysiology, family care and the hospital’s three critical care units. Also, nursing leaders presented ways the organization has worked to improve patient care, nursing and patient safety as well as the future of health care delivery.

“We were delighted to have these nursing students visit Charlton Memorial to learn how Southcoast Health is working to address the barriers to healthcare across the region,” said Jacqueline Somerville, senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Southcoast Health. “Throughout their visit we had the opportunity to showcase many of our departments and highlight our continued efforts in making sure that all members of our community have access to exceptional care close to home.”

FALL RIVER – Nursing students from the University of the Azores School of Health recently visited the Charlton Memorial Hospital as part of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s participation in Bridging the Atlantic exchange program.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.