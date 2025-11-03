Southcoast Health opens new Heart & Vascular practice

TAUNTON – Southcoast Health recently announced it has opened a new heart a vascular practice space called Southcoast Health Heart & Vascular.

The practice, which opened Oct. 28, will share a location with Southcoast Health Urgent Care.

Dr. Adnan Sultan, an interventional cardiologist, will see patients at the location two days per month from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Dr. Sultan brings essential expertise in advanced interventional cardiology to the Greater Taunton community,” said Dr. Peter Cohn, chief of Southcoast Health Heart & Vascular. “In the coming months, we will be adding additional services, including labs and imaging, so that patients can access high-quality, comprehensive heart care within one building – and without needing to travel long distances.”

The center will see patients by appointment only. Those in need of emergency care should call 911 or visit the closest emergency department.

The program has earned a 3-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for Excellence in Bypass Surgery and has been named by U.S. News & World Report as a “High-Performing Hospital” for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart arrhythmia, heart failure, pacemaker implantation and transcatheter aortic valve replacement surgery, according to Southcoast Health.

“Bringing our world-class heart and vascular services to our new Taunton location is just the latest example of how we invest in the communities we serve and evolve to meet patients’ needs,” said David McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “We are excited to deliver this specialized expertise to patients in the Greater Taunton region, who deserve nothing less than the highest-quality care available today.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.