Southcoast Health teams up with Marion Institute to launch Cooks for Community program

PROVIDENCE – Southcoast Health recently partnered with the Marion Institute, Frogfoot Farm and local chef Danny Minkle to launch a pilot program to deliver meals to unhoused people or those who cannot prepare their own meals, the health system announced.

The program, called Cooks for Community, began on Sept. 5 and will continue through the end of the year. Each week, Minkle creates 50 meals that are distributed by the Southcoast Community Health and Wellness Team. A total of 1,000 meals is expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

“Cooks for Community is such a beautiful example of what happens when local farmers, chefs and health care partners come together for a common purpose,” said Liz Wiley, executive director of the Marion Institute. “By transforming fresh produce from Frogfoot Farm and locally sourced ingredients into nourishing meals, we’re not just feeding people – we’re strengthening the health and resilience of our community.”

The program is funded by Southcoast Health.

“Southcoast Health is proud to support innovative programs that increase food security and health promotion,” said Alison LeBert, Southcoast Health’s community health and wellness manager. “By funding this pilot, we are investing in a healthier future for our region and showing what can be accomplished when health care and local partners work together.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.