Southcoast Health welcomes 12 new providers

TIVERTON – Southcoast Health has hired 12 new providers, the health system recently announced.

The new providers are:

Dr. Rachael Bednarz-Medeiros: She joins Southcoast Health Internal Medicine caring for patients in Fairhaven. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. John Carroll: He joins Southcoast Health Orthopedics caring for patients in Wareham and at Southcoast Health's hospitals. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Kyle Jones: He joins Southcoast Health Cancer Care working in radiation oncology. He earned his Master of Science in Nursing degree as a family nurse practitioner from Simmons College.

Dr. Katherine Macarthur: They join Southcoast Health Family Medicine caring for patients in Swansea. She earned their Doctor of Medicine degree from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Ryan O'Kelly: He joins Southcoast Health Trauma & Acute Care Surgery caring for patients at the St. Luke's Hospital Level II Trauma Center.

Dr. Kelly Pannikodu: She joins Southcoast Health as a hospitalist caring for patients at all three of the health system's hospitals. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center in India. She speaks both English and Malayalam and completed her residency in internal medicine at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital in Ohio.

Erika Raposa: She will join Southcoast Health Family Medicine caring for patients in Tiverton. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree as a family nurse practitioner from George Washington University.

Dr. Linda Stewart: She will join Southcoast Health Trauma & Acute Care Surgery caring for patients at the St. Luke's Hospital Level II Trauma Center. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Touro University College of Medicine.

Dr. Brandon Sumpio: He joins Southcoast Health Heart & Vascular specializing in vascular surgery and caring for patients in Dartmouth. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Yale School of Medicine.

Dr. Raj Thakrar: He joins Southcoast Health Brain & Spine in Dartmouth. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine. He completed an internship in general surgery at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, a residency in neurological surgery at the University of Vermont Medical Center and a fellowship in complex reconstructive and oncologic spine surgery at Brown University Health.

Lauren Waters: She joins Southcoast Health Brain & Spine caring for patients in Dartmouth. She earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degree from Bryant University.

Dr. Benjamin Weistrop: He joins Southcoast Health Brain & Spine caring for patients in Dartmouth. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from New York Medical College.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.